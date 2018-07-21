Mark Sanford met accused Russian spy Maria Butina in 2017. Remembers her as pleasant

For Thanksgiving last year, U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford had more than turkey at the table. He also had over the woman that government prosecutors are saying is a Russian spy.
The Post and Courier reports that the alleged foreign agent, Maria Butina, was one of 300 people at Sanford’s barbeque during the 2017 November holiday. The celebration took place at the Lowcountry lawmaker’s farm, Coosaw Plantation, in Beaufort County. She attended with her partner Paul Erickson, “an ambitious conservative political operative from South Dakota who once did public relations for John Wayne Bobbitt, produced a movie about a Soviet soldier with former lobbyist Jack Abramoff and had regular cash flow problems,” according to CNN, where the story of Butina meeting Sanford first broke.
Sanford and Erickson were friends for decades, and when Erickson expressed that he didn’t want to return to his home in South Dakota, Sanford invited Erickson and his girlfriend, Butina, to the Beaufort farm, the Post and Courier says.
CNN reports that this week federal prosecutors charged Butina, 29, with acting as an unauthorized government agent and conspiring with officials in Russia while also alleging that she utilized deception and sex to forward the Russian government’s agenda.
Prosecutors say that Butina lay the ground work for her infiltration by setting up a pro-gun rights group while she lived in Russia and coming to the U.S. under the guise of being a student, CNN says.
Officials with the National Rifle Association traveled to Russia and met Butina and her gun group. After twice being denied a visa to travel to the U.S. for the NRA’s annual meeting, Butina received the documents to come to the States in 2013 following her meeting with the NRA. Butina would go on to received a student visa to attend American University in Washington, DC. She got a long-term visa in 2016, all according to CNN.
Erickson’s part in the alleged subterfuge work is unclear, CNN reports. Whether he was tricked or played a more active role in Butina’s supposed work appears to be a factor that prosecutors are trying to figure out. But through the red-headed Russian’s connection with Erickson and his GOP contacts, as well as her networking with the NRA, Butina’s infiltrated American politics, attended the National Prayer Breakfast, and hobnobbed with politicians and even asked a question of Trump at a rally, CNN reporters Kara Scannell, Sara Murray and Mary Ilyushina say.
The accusations against Butina make her the latest face of the ongoing Washington probe into Russia’s meddling in the U.S.
Back on the farm, Sanford remembered Butina as being pleasant. The outgoing politician, who lost his recent primary, told Post and Courier’s Schuyler Kropf that “She seemed nice enough.”
U.S. prosecutors say otherwise.
