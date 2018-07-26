York national horseshoe champion takes home world championship title

Barbara Taylor of York won the senior women's horseshoe world championships July 20, 2018 in Florence, S.C. Taylor is a 13-time South Carolina state champion and a member of the state's horseshoe hall of fame.
