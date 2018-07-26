Watching The Basketball Tournament on ESPN? A local team is alive in the Sweet 16

A Rock Hill-based team, full of former Observer-area high school stars, has made the Sweet 16 in a $2 million basketball tournament being shown on ESPN.
Prime Time Players, out of Rock Hill, is the No. 12 overall seed and will play top seeded Scarlet and Gray (a team that includes former Ohio State players) Friday at 9 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be played at Georgia State University.
Scarlet and Gray features former Buckeye stars like Jared Sullinger, David Lighty and Aaron Craft.
Last week, the Rock Hill-based Prime Time Players beat Big X, a team that included former Clemson star Gabe DeVoe, 70-67.
The Basketball Tournament games feature what’s called “The Elam Ending,” where teams play to a certain score. That number is set after the first dead-ball whistle when the clock drops below four minutes in the final period.
The first team to reach the target score after that wins.
In last week’s win, Terell Smith, who played at Limestone, led Prime Time with 30 points. He made 9-of-15 3-point shots. Former Myers Park star Odell Turner, former Waddell star Jervon Pressley and former West Charlotte star Curtis Withers are among area players on Prime Time Players.
Comments