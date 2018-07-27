Rock Hill man charged in sex assault against teen girl; victim threatened, police say

Police in Rock Hill charged a man with first-degree sex assault against a minor after a teen girl reported being threatened about the attacks, police said.

Austin Tyler McClintock, 23, was arrested by the Rock Hill Police Department violent crimes unit Thursday at his home on Arden Lane, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the victim is 16.

McClintock was also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, police records show. Police seized McClintock’s cell phone, officers said.

The “forcible” sexual assaults, between March and June, included verbal threats against the victim, according to a Rock Hill incident report.

The victim and family, who live in Lancaster, reported the accusations to Lancaster County deputies, who started an investigation, said Doug Barfield, spokesperson for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Lancaster authorities learned the attacks happened in York County. They alerted Rock Hill police on July 12, Barfield said.

The arrest of a suspect on sex charges involving minors after a dual investigation by Rock Hill and Lancaster officers is the second in three weeks.