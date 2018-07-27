Tega Cay flag football team earns a berth in the 2019 Battle Orlando National Championship in Orlando, Fla.

A group of Tega Cay flag football players coming off three straight summer Tega Cay Recreation League championships won the recent Battle Carolina. Next up is the 2019 Battle Orlando National Championship in Orlando, Fla. in January, 2019.
By
Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger

Latest News

Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger

NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings .

Chester County looks to add impact fees

Latest News

Chester County looks to add impact fees

Chester County, South Carolina may add impact fees ahead of its residential growth wave. Fees are common in high growth areas like Fort Mill, Indian Land, Tega Cay, Lake Wylie, York County and Lancaster County.