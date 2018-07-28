Sept. 11 first responder remembered as hero at funeral attended by dozens of NYPD officers
Paul Johnson of Fort Mill, formerly a New York police officer, died this week after complications from an illness he contracted from his work at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York. Johnson moved to Fort Mill in 2003.
The last phase of York County's newest park — New Centre Park in Clover — opened to park-goers Friday at the grand opening of the $2.6 million phase. The park includes a new splash pad, amphitheater and a covered shelter with picnic tables.
A group of Tega Cay flag football players coming off three straight summer Tega Cay Recreation League championships won the recent Battle Carolina. Next up is the 2019 Battle Orlando National Championship in Orlando, Fla. in January, 2019.
Check out sights and sounds from Midnight Madness at Clover High School (S.C.), where the Blue Eagles continued their tradition of opening the high school football season as soon as possible on July 27, 2018.
The York County Library in South Carolina is offering hotspots for families who do not have internet access at home. Residents can check out T-Mobile HotSpots at the library’s Rock Hill, Clover and York locations for use at home.
Affinity Health Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina has opened a new, bigger facility at 455 Lakeshore Parkway in Tech Park South. The new center will allow for an expansion of services, including dental, mental health and medical.
Police are searching York County for the body of a Charlotte murder victim, officials said. Officers already searched the Flying J plaza near Interstate 77 and are now looking in other places, police said.
Barbara Taylor of York won the senior women's horseshoe world championships July 20, 2018 in Florence, S.C. Taylor is a 13-time South Carolina state champion and a member of the state's horseshoe hall of fame.
Medical experts say you have to ingest fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, to overdose. You cannot overdose just by touching fentanyl, and it's possible, but highly unlikely to overdose from fentanyl by simply inhaling it.
Chester County, South Carolina may add impact fees ahead of its residential growth wave. Fees are common in high growth areas like Fort Mill, Indian Land, Tega Cay, Lake Wylie, York County and Lancaster County.
The York County animal shelter is over its capacity with pets and badly in need of volunteers, according to volunteer leaders. The shelter needs help walking dogs and socializing cats, along with helping with adoptions.
A North Carolina Marine Corps base posted this video to Facebook to illustrate the dangers of feeding alligators. Not only is it unsafe, but it's also illegal, wildlife biologists and conservation law enforcement officers warn.
The sunflower fields at Draper Wildlife Management Area in York County have peaked but many of the flowers are still in bloom and others are still emerging. Each year, tourists and photographers visit the fields near McConnells.