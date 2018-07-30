Man found naked in downtown Rock Hill parking lot after N.C. prison release

A Union man, released from a North Carolina prison last week, was arrested after he was found standing “fully nude” in a downtown Rock Hill bank parking lot.

Police were called around 4:45 p.m. Friday after several people saw Jayden Austin Johnson, 23, standing naked in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank branch on Main Street, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.

People walking by told officers that Johnson had been standing in the lot unclothed for several minutes, police said.

Officers repeatedly asked Johnson to identify himself, but Johnson refused, police reported.

Officers found a North Carolina inmate identification nearby in a brown paper bag.

Johnson was charged with indecent exposure.

Johnson was released from a N.C. prison on Tuesday, July 24, after convictions for breaking and entering, weapons and willful destruction of property in Rutherford County, according to records from the N.C. Department of Corrections.

That sentence started Dec. 15, records show.

Johnson had spent 66 days in the York County jail in the fall of 2017, before his North Carolina prison sentence began, jail and court records show.

Johnson pleaded guilty to willful destruction of jail property and public disorderly conduct in York County crimes, then was sent back to the North Carolina prison, records show.

Johnson remains in the York County jail under a $10,000 bond for the indecent exposure arrest, jail and police records show.