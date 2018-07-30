Parkland school shooting survivors will be speaking in SC on Tuesday

Survivors of the deadly mass shooting in a Parkland, Fla., high school will be speaking in Charleston on Tuesday.

Several survivors of the deadly Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla., will take part in a town hall event with local student activists at the Sottile Theatre at 7 p.m.

The students from Marjory-Stoneman Douglas High School are on a nationwide tour encouraging young people to register to vote and get involved in the political process.

The group reached out to coordinate the event with Lowcountry Students for Political Action, a group that formed out of the March For Our Lives event calling for improved school safety and stricter gun laws in North Charleston, Columbia and other cities nationwide back on March 24.

Jacob Gamble, a recent graduate of Summerville’s Ashley Ridge High School and co-founder of the Lowcountry group, said the tour chose to have an event in Charleston because of the 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME Church that killed nine worshipers.

“I think that was one of their main motivations for coming here,” Gamble said.

The Parkland students are scheduled to meet with family members of the Emanuel shooting victims ahead of Tuesday’s event, according to the Charleston City Paper, and Gamble said church members will be in attendance at the town hall, although they aren’t scheduled to take part.

Organizers hope the outrage over the Florida shooting and other mass shooting events that led to the March For Our Lives will carry over into the November election. Gamble said the Lowcountry group already registered more 100 new voters at his alma mater Ashley Ridge this year, one of several events aimed at registering younger voters.

He encourages anyone coming to Tuesday’s event to “come for a dialogue.”

“Whether you’re for or against gun reform, leave your preconceived notions about these kids at the door,” he said.