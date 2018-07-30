Wanted Lancaster drug fugitive arrested in Rock Hill with cocaine. He’s 79 years old.

A fugitive wanted by police in Lancaster County and out on bond for felony drug trafficking charges was arrested in York County Saturday with crack cocaine and scales, police said.

The suspect is 79 years old.

J.C. Hall, of Ogden Road in Rock Hill, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, third or subsequent offense, after police found nine bags of crack cocaine in Hall’s car Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop, according to Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall was pulled over because the Nissan Maxima he was driving had a license plate that belonged to an SUV, officers said. Hall has no driver’s license or car insurance, police said.

SIGN UP

Hall was sitting on one of the bags of crack while eight more bags were found under the seat hidden inside a flashlight, deputies said. Police found a digital scale with cocaine residue on it on the passenger seat, officers said. Police also recovered cash.

Deputies charged Hall with the drug felony charge, plus driving without a license, using plates for the wrong vehicle, and driving without insurance, officers said.

Officers then found that Hall was wanted for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute by Lancaster County deputies, according to police records.

Hall was out on bond from a cocaine trafficking arrest in May 2017 when he was arrested Saturday, police and court records show. In 2013, Hall was sentenced to six years in prison for cocaine and weapons charges and has drug convictions going back to 2002, court records show.

Hall is being held without bond at the York County jail, records show.