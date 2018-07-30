The battle of Guns ‘N Hoses had a winner – Tega Cay firefighter Daniel Dellinger

Tega Cay’s firefighters may have lost 23-11 in softball for the city’s police officers, but there was a nice consolation prize: Police Chief Steve Parker presented a $2,500 check to injured city firefighter Daniel Dellinger.
