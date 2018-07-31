Surveillance video shows Tega Cay robbery where clerk was pistol whipped

Tega Cay police on Tuesday released surveillance video showing an armed robbery early Monday at the Circle K store at the corner of S.C. 160 and Dam Road. The clerk had stepped outside when 2 men grabbed her.
