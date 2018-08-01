$100 bills will be hidden in Greenville — and they’re yours if you find them

Do you like solving puzzles? How about getting free money?

There’s a chance to do both on Tuesday in Greenville as part of “a real-life treasure hunt.”

The event was scheduled for Aug. 1 but was delayed because concerns about bad weather.

Breakout Greenville, part of a national chain of escape rooms, is giving away $2,000 as part of its treasure hunt.

Escape rooms, or escape games, are live-action puzzles where participants must figure out clues and answer riddles, often with a specific theme, to unlock doors and “escape,” or win, the game.

Most of the time, the thrill of victory is the participants’ top reward, or possibly a T-shirt. There will be a different payoff Wednesday in Greenville.





According to Breakout Greenville’s website, “$100 dollar bills will be hidden throughout Greenville.”





The game will start at 5 p.m., and players who “text GREENVILLEHUNT to 31996” will be told where the cash is located, according to Breakout Greenville’s rules for the hunt.

But knowing where the money is located is no guarantee of finding it. That’s because the first player to find it wins it. The coordinates to multiple locations of the $100 bills will be released every half hour from 5 to 8 p.m..

There are 35 Breakout Games located across the U.S., but the Greenville location is the chain’s only operation in South Carolina. There are North Carolina locations in Asheville, Charlotte and Greensboro.

Breakout Greensboro is scheduled to have a similar treasure hunt Thursday.

