Riverbanks reveals sex of baby gorilla, announces upcoming arrival of another one

Blue was the color of the day when Riverbanks Zoo and Garden announced the gender of the baby western lowland gorilla born at the zoo on June 2.

The still-yet-to-be-named, two-month-old is a male gorilla born to mom Kazi and dad Cenzoo — the first gorilla infant to be raised at Riverbanks in the zoo’s 44-year-old history.

Riverbanks is experiencing a baby boom. It was also announced today that the female gorilla Macy is pregnant.

In the past year, animal births have included a giraffe, koala, three African lion cubs, and numerous Santa Cruz Island Galapagos tortoises.





The zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, or AZA, and is dedicated to preserving endangered animals from around the world through a breeding program called the Active Species Survival Plan. It is through that plan that the Columbia zoo delivered 60 Henkel’s leaf-tailed geckos to the Chester Zoo in Upton, England, on July 17.