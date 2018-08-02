Retailers hope back-to-school shoppers flock to stores for tax-free weekend in York Co.
Shoppers in South Carolina will have a tax-free weekend Friday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 to coincide with students returning to school. Shoppers can save money on school supplies, clothing, computers and other items.
Chester County, South Carolina, residents say maintenance problems plague the career center and the districts’ schools. Residents are divided on what the priorities for the school district should include.
A train derailed early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Cureton Ferry and Rowells roads near the Catawba Reservation in York County. Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes said no one was injured in the 5-car derailment.
A racial slur sparked a 16-year-old student at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to body slam and punch another student last April, court testimony showed. A Family Court judge issued a restraining order against the accused.
York County has told the developer of Cypress Pointe, a D.R. Horton site in Lake Wylie, to stop working until environmental problems are fixed. On July 29, 2018, heavy rains spilled currents of sediment across yards and into Lake Wylie.
Tega Cay police on Tuesday released surveillance video showing an armed robbery early Monday at the Circle K store at the corner of S.C. 160 and Dam Road. The clerk had stepped outside when 2 men grabbed her.
Tega Cay’s firefighters may have lost 23-11 in softball for the city’s police officers, but there was a nice consolation prize: Police Chief Steve Parker presented a $2,500 check to injured city firefighter Daniel Dellinger.
Paul Johnson of Fort Mill, formerly a New York police officer, died this week after complications from an illness he contracted from his work at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York. Johnson moved to Fort Mill in 2003.
The last phase of York County's newest park — New Centre Park in Clover — opened to park-goers Friday at the grand opening of the $2.6 million phase. The park includes a new splash pad, amphitheater and a covered shelter with picnic tables.
A group of Tega Cay flag football players coming off three straight summer Tega Cay Recreation League championships won the recent Battle Carolina. Next up is the 2019 Battle Orlando National Championship in Orlando, Fla. in January, 2019.
Check out sights and sounds from Midnight Madness at Clover High School (S.C.), where the Blue Eagles continued their tradition of opening the high school football season as soon as possible on July 27, 2018.