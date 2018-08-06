Hand foot and mouth disease is common, but easily transmissible

The homeowner's association of the Knightbridge subdivision in Fort Mill has installed two surveillance cameras to capture images of possible criminal activity. The cameras are at the entrance and near the storage areas.
Maxabilities of York County opened the York Coffee Roastery in York to help its members, many of them adults with disabilities, find work training. The shop buys the beans from around the world and roasts them in the York shop.
Ivory Latta, a standout York Comprehensive High School and WNBA star and her family are upset York School District Officials won't allow them to hold Latta's father, Charles Latta's, funeral at the former YCHS "Cougar Dome" gym where she played.
Chester County, South Carolina, residents say maintenance problems plague the career center and the districts’ schools. Residents are divided on what the priorities for the school district should include.
Shoppers in South Carolina will have a tax-free weekend Friday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 to coincide with students returning to school. Shoppers can save money on school supplies, clothing, computers and other items.
A train derailed early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Cureton Ferry and Rowells roads near the Catawba Reservation in York County. Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes said no one was injured in the 5-car derailment.
A racial slur sparked a 16-year-old student at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to body slam and punch another student last April, court testimony showed. A Family Court judge issued a restraining order against the accused.
York County has told the developer of Cypress Pointe, a D.R. Horton site in Lake Wylie, to stop working until environmental problems are fixed. On July 29, 2018, heavy rains spilled currents of sediment across yards and into Lake Wylie.
Tega Cay police on Tuesday released surveillance video showing an armed robbery early Monday at the Circle K store at the corner of S.C. 160 and Dam Road. The clerk had stepped outside when 2 men grabbed her.
Tega Cay’s firefighters may have lost 23-11 in softball for the city’s police officers, but there was a nice consolation prize: Police Chief Steve Parker presented a $2,500 check to injured city firefighter Daniel Dellinger.