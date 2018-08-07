Some of worst stretches of I-77, highways in York, Chester and Lancaster counties may be repaired
Some of the most dangerous stretches of I-77 are in York, Chester and Lancaster counties and officials are hoping to repair them.
There were 37 reported fatal or serious injury crashes from mile markers 60 to 90 on I-77.
Avery Price, 10-year-old Tennessee boy, was filmed holding himself up with his wheelchair to stand for the national anthem. The video went viral across the web, with hundreds of people saying it was an inspirational and patriotic show of support.
A 2-year-old girl died after being beaten by her father. Prosecutors said she could have survived. Darryl Quantravis Wilson, has been in jail without bond since February, after his daughter died at a Chester hospital in 2017.
South Carolina's three-day tax-free holiday and many items, mostly essential school supplies, drew a flock of shoppers from North Carolina who came across the border for savings. The Walmarts shops in Tega Cay and Indian Land were especially close.
A judge denied bond to an accused Chester gang member, charged with the drive-by shooting death of a Rock Hill girl. Jada Darayona Jones, was killed. Bond was denied to accused shooter, Rapheal Carter, 21.
The homeowner's association of the Knightbridge subdivision in Fort Mill has installed two surveillance cameras to capture images of possible criminal activity. The cameras are at the entrance and near the storage areas.
Maxabilities of York County opened the York Coffee Roastery in York to help its members, many of them adults with disabilities, find work training. The shop buys the beans from around the world and roasts them in the York shop.
Ivory Latta, a standout York Comprehensive High School and WNBA star and her family are upset York School District Officials won't allow them to hold Latta's father, Charles Latta's, funeral at the former YCHS "Cougar Dome" gym where she played.
Chester County, South Carolina, residents say maintenance problems plague the career center and the districts’ schools. Residents are divided on what the priorities for the school district should include.
Shoppers in South Carolina will have a tax-free weekend Friday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 to coincide with students returning to school. Shoppers can save money on school supplies, clothing, computers and other items.
A train derailed early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Cureton Ferry and Rowells roads near the Catawba Reservation in York County. Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes said no one was injured in the 5-car derailment.