He wanted to be a police officer, but SC man died after taking agility test, cops say

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

August 07, 2018 08:11 PM

A man who wanted to become a police officer in South Carolina died Tuesday after a physical test, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The Charleston County Coroner’s office identified the man as Jeffrey Tant, live5news.com reported.

Tant had completed a physical agility test when he asked to be taken to the hospital, where he later died, the police said.

According to postandcourier.com, the test includes weight lifting, calisthenics, a sprint and a 1½ mile run.

An autopsy has been scheduled for the 35-year-old Summerville resident, and the coroner’s office has not determined his cause of death, per counton2.com.

“This is truly a sad day, and our prayers are with the family on this difficult night,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in a news release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

By

