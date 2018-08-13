York Co. cops, Duke investigate Confederate Flag, racial slur on Catawba River rock

Police and Duke Energy officials in York County are investigating a racial slur and Confederate Flag image that were painted on a rock along the Catawba River, officials said late Monday.

A picture of the rock along the northeastern shore -- between the river dam at the southern edge of Lake Wylie and the Interstate 77 bridge in South Carolina -- was sent to police after a kayaker saw it Saturday, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The photo was sent to media outlets, including The Herald. The photo shows a racial slur aimed at black people painted on a boulder that also has a painted semblance of the Confederate Flag.

No police report was filed, Faris said, but the sheriff’s office Drone Team was on the river Monday afternoon trying to take aerial video and photos of the boulder that was painted with the graffiti, Faris said.

Faris said deputies do not know who painted the rock.

“We are trying to get documentation of it first and then we can find out who the property owner is,” Faris said.

Duke Energy controls water flow in the river and has jurisdiction over the water and some river front land. Duke spokesperson Kim Crawford said a public recreation team from Duke was looking at the situation Monday to see if the boulder is on Duke property.

“If it is on our property, we will have it removed or painted over,” Crawford said.

A Twitter user who, according to her profile, is from Fort Mill posted last month that she saw a rock by a river with a Confederate flag on it. That appears to be the same one described by others who have seen the rock along the Catawba. The Twitter user posted someone had “painted this ugly flag, so we had to fix it.”

so i went back today and it’s officially painted a confederate flag again https://t.co/U9Ia7cHioj — ॐ❁ Keira ❁ॐ (@Keirahbearr) August 5, 2018

The rock appears to have been painted over at least once, but the same Twitter user posted Aug. 5 that the flag had been repainted.

At round 5 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office drone team found the site Faris said. The drone team saw what appeared to be a young female painting over the graffiti, he said.