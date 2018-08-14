Latest News

Charlotte man charged with statutory rape, possession of a weapon of mass destruction

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

August 14, 2018 12:18 PM

A man was arrested Monday and charged with kidnapping and statutory rape of a child, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The child was found in Zachary Richard Gibson’s home a few days ago, police said, and was taken to CMPD’s Metro Division office on Beatties Ford Road, where a family member picked them up.

Gibson, 28, wasn’t arrested right away.

But later the child said Gibson had sexually assaulted them, police said. Crimes Against Children detectives started to investigate, and Gibson’s home was searched.

gibsonzachary.jpeg
Zachary Gibson, 28, was arrested Monday and charged with statutory rape and kidnapping.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

He was arrested Monday and charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, statutory rape, statutory sex offense, felonious restraint and two counts of indecent liberties.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

  Comments  