Project HOPE in Rock Hill needs donations

Jail officers at the York County, South Carolina detention center collected food and other items for a month to help the needy through Pilgrim's Inn. The York County Sheriff's Office jail officers delivered the food Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.
A man appearing to be in his 30s was found dead at 2522 Celanese Road around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police found the man dead from a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.
Hear from Northwestern High (Rock Hill, S.C.) wide receiver Jamario Holley on a number of topics, including what kind of animal he would become if he turned into one overnight. Holley is committed to play college football at South Carolina.
Get to know more about Clover High School (S.C.) wide receiver Heze Massey, who had a big season in 2017 and hopes to follow it up with another this fall. Massey has a scholarship offer from Newberry College.
Get to know more about Indian Land High School (S.C.) linebacker/safety Dorian Williams, who committed to Coastal Carolina over the summer. Williams is a modern defender, tough and mobile. He also likes to sing.
Get to know more about Chester High School (S.C.) senior offensive tackle Wyatt Tunall. Tunall, an excellent student, is committed to play football at Appalachian State and plans to graduate high school in December, 2018, a semester early.