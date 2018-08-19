3 things that jumped out from Aug. 17, 2018 high school football

The Rock Hill-York County Airport held “UZA Day,” a family-friendly open house, on Saturday at 550 Airport Road, Rock Hill. The event featured tours, displays of vintage and classic aircraft, flyovers, a skydiving performance and more.
A Miami woman arrested Wednesday in Rock Hill says police were wrong and injured her using excessive force. But the police department says she assaulted an officer by throwing a drink in his face and hitting him with a closed fist.
A former police officer from York, South Carolina, was denied bond Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, for the 2016 beating death of his wife in Chester. James Baldwin, 58, faces up to life in prison if convicted.
York Comprehensive High School (S.C.) quarterbacks coach Spencer Carroll talks about the DJI MAVIC Pro that the York Touchdown Club bought for the school’s football program. Carroll said it has revolutionized the way York watches film.