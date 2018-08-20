Summer break over as students head back to class for first day of school in York County

Students in York, Chester and Lancaster counties filled their backpacks, the school bus and the classrooms Monday on the first day of school.
Local school district leaders say the first day went well, with some transportation tweaks ahead as is typical for the first week.
“The first day has gone smoothly overall, with some anticipated delays in transportation when dealing with new routes, traffic and road construction,” said Joe Burke, spokesperson for the Fort Mill school district. “As with the first day we are asking our parents to continue to be patient with bus routes, car lines and to be extra cautious as they travel to and from school.”
Bryan Dillon, spokesperson for the Clover school district, said a traffic accident on Highway 55 that did not involve school personnel caused some delays for buses Monday morning, but otherwise the day went as planned.
“Overall, it’s been a very successful first day of school,” said Tim Cooper with the York school district.
David Knight with the Lancaster County School District said parents are encouraged to have their children who will normally ride the bus ride them the first week as well as bus routes and procedures are ironed out.
