Before deadly shooting, 911 operator advised Charlotte shop owner to wait for police

A Charlotte business owner called 911 to say someone was breaking into his store — and the 911 operator advised him not to approach the building until police arrived, according to 911 recordings released Tuesday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

“We’ll see what happens when I get there,” Alan Brett Corder replied.

When Corder arrived at the garden center on East Independence Boulevard, police say he shot 20-year-old Justin Tyler Anderson. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene, early in the morning of Aug. 6.

Corder was indicted by a grand jury Monday on a manslaughter charge.





SIGN UP

Five and a half minutes after the first call, Corder called 911 again.

SHARE COPY LINK 911 call reveals incriminating details of Charlotte store owner who shot, killed intruder. The owner of the American Beauty Garden Center, a gardening center on East Independence Boulevard, called 911 to say he was responding to an alarm.

“He just ran out of the store, ran at me,” Corder said in the second call. “I shot at him three or four times. I think I may have hit him.”





The 911 recordings include two calls from Corder and one from CPI security, reporting the break-in at 4:32 a.m. The tapes were released after the Observer, WBTV and WSOC went to court Thursday to call for their release.

The police department had filed a motion to prevent the release of the recordings — the first such motion in at least 10 years, a CMPD attorney said. The recordings are public record in North Carolina.

During the hearing Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Bill Bunting said the tapes contain a “particularly prejudicial statement that’s prejudicial against the defendant.”

Corder’s defense attorney George Laughrun said he worried the tapes would have an outsize influence on public opinion if they’re one of the only pieces of information available before Corder’s trial.

In deciding to release the tapes, Judge Jesse Caldwell said jurors are typically trusted to put aside any outside information they’ve heard, and jury selection can help lawyers determine which jurors can do that.