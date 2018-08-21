2 women charged after 16-year-old girl used in Rock Hill shoplifting scam, police say

A pair of women were charged late Tuesday in a shoplifting scam from a Rock Hill store where a 16-year-old girl also was part of the scheme, police said.

The teen is accused of taking almost $300 worth of items from a Walmart store then passing the items to the two adults who hid the stolen merchandise in a diaper bag and purse, police said.

Felicia Ann Stanley 31, and Samantha Gordon, 19, were both charged with shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with shoplifting. Her name was not released because of her age.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to the Walmart near Newport where store employes had stopped the suspects. Officers learned the teen would get items then take the merchandise to the two adults for concealment in a purse and diaper bag. All the items taken were recovered, police said.

The relationship between the teen and the two adults was unclear, police said. The teen was released to her father after she was arrested.