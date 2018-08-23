‘Continue to recycle’: Rock Hill city leader says amid news recyclables are being trashed
Rock Hill city officials were surprised to learn the glass they are placing in recycling bins is ending up in the York County landfill. Industry leaders have said glass damages processing equipment and the aftermarket for glass has dried up.
At a York County Council on Monday night, Lake Wylie neighbors turned out to testify that traffic in Lake Wylie is a life and death issue. Especially S.C. 557, were there is at least one serious wreck a week, they say.
Clinton College named Lester McCorn, who has led the college as acting president for the past year, the school’s 13th president. Clinton, a historically black college, has been open in Rock Hill, S.C. since 1894.
When Dutchman Creek Middle School principal Clayton Moton needed a speaker to motivate his students on the first day of the 2018 school year, he knew where to turn: former South Carolina Gamecocks and Rock Hill High football standout Tori Gurley.