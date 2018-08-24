Fort Mill non-profit cafe hopes to take meals on the road soon

The Community Cafe has been serving meals in York County since 2010. The volunteer cafe offers a free meal in three different locations in York County and is raising money to buy a food truck to take their meals straight to needy neighborhoods.
