Rock Hill Bearcats break tie within seconds to defeat S.C. state champs South Pointe Stallions

The Community Cafe has been serving meals in York County since 2010. The volunteer cafe offers a free meal in three different locations in York County and is raising money to buy a food truck to take their meals straight to needy neighborhoods.
Family members of eight properties on both sides of S.C. 557 in Lake Wylie, between Mill Creek Commons and Oakridge Road, want to combine it and rezone it for sale to allow commercial growth, but not apartments, a landowner told York County Council.
Rock Hill city officials were surprised to learn the glass they are placing in recycling bins is ending up in the York County landfill. Industry leaders have said glass damages processing equipment and the aftermarket for glass has dried up.
At a York County Council on Monday night, Lake Wylie neighbors turned out to testify that traffic in Lake Wylie is a life and death issue. Especially S.C. 557, were there is at least one serious wreck a week, they say.
Clinton College named Lester McCorn, who has led the college as acting president for the past year, the school’s 13th president. Clinton, a historically black college, has been open in Rock Hill, S.C. since 1894.
When Dutchman Creek Middle School principal Clayton Moton needed a speaker to motivate his students on the first day of the 2018 school year, he knew where to turn: former South Carolina Gamecocks and Rock Hill High football standout Tori Gurley.