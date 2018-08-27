Rock Hill man, 35, dies in York County motorcycle crash

A Rock Hill man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in York County, police said.

The man, 35, has not yet been identified by the York County Coroner’s office.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on Porter Road, about a mile south of Rock Hill, said Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, Hovis said.

The man was heading south on Porter Road when he went off the right side of the road and plunged into a ditch, Hovis said. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle, Hovis said.

No charges have been filed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald