Rock Hill man, 35, dies in York County motorcycle crash

A Rock Hill man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in York County, police said.
The man, 35, has not yet been identified by the York County Coroner’s office.
The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on Porter Road, about a mile south of Rock Hill, said Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
No other vehicles were involved.
The driver was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, Hovis said.
The man was heading south on Porter Road when he went off the right side of the road and plunged into a ditch, Hovis said. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle, Hovis said.
No charges have been filed.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments