Body rotting in SC funeral home for 3 years was ‘beyond recognition,’ indictment says

A grand jury indicted two men on charges that they left a decomposing body in a South Carolina funeral home for three years, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Lawrence Robert Meadows and Roderick Mitchell Cummings were indicted Friday by a Spartanburg County grand jury on separate counts of desecration of human remains, the attorney general’s office said in a release.
The indictments allege that the two men failed to properly care for the victim’s body while operating Family First Funeral Home.
“The victim’s body was left unattended in a storage room for over three years,” the release states. “When recovered, the victim’s body had decomposed beyond recognition.”
The family of 63-year-old Mary Alice Pitts Moore had paid the funeral home to cremate her in 2015, WSPA reported in July.
The Associated Press reported in July that the woman’s body was found stashed in an unrefrigerated storage room, wrapped in blankets and surrounded by air fresheners.
Each man faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine.
Comments