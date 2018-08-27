Rock Hill police investigating after 2-year-old dies at apartments

Police in Rock Hill are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who died Sunday. The child was found “unresponsive” around 4:40 p.m. Sunday outside an apartment on Glenarden Drive, police said.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service