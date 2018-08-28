Lindsey Graham pays tribute to his friend John McCain

Lindsey Graham is speaking out on his late friend John McCain ahead of the Arizona senator’s funeral in Washington this weekend.

Graham told NBC’s Today show he plans to speak on the Senate floor on Tuesday about McCain’s legacy. Host Savannah Guthrie asked if she should bring tissues to watch the speech.

“I’m going to bring mine,” Graham said. “His desk is right by mine and that’s where I can’t look.”

McCain’s Senate desk was draped in black Monday, with a vase of white flowers sitting on top.

In military terms, Graham said he wanted to deliver an “after-action report” on McCain’s life, which Graham praised as a life of service to his country from Vietnam to Capitol Hill, one full of comebacks.

“He’s like five cats,” Graham said. “He was in five airplane crashes.”

The two senators were long-time allies and personally close. Guthrie compared them to Batman and Robin.

“It’s hard to be Robin,” Graham joked.

Graham was asked about President Donald Trump’s reluctance to recognize McCain’s passing, after the White House quickly returned its flag to full staff on Monday.

The flag later returned to full staff, and the president made public comments praising McCain. Graham told Today he thought that ended the matter.

“It’s all over now,” McCain said. “The flag is down. When the president mentioned John, he got applause.”

“John has shown that it’s not about you. Country first means that even if it’s inconvenient for you & it makes you uncomfortable, you do it anyway."



Watch @LindseyGrahamSC's full interview with @savannahguthrie & @craigmelvin about his beloved friend, John McCain. pic.twitter.com/brzR3vzH7J — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 28, 2018

The president and McCain had a tense relationship, Graham said, but “he’s not the first one to have tension with John McCain.”

“It’s his right to feel however he likes,” Graham said of Trump. “I know how the country feels about John McCain.”

Graham, who has grown closer to Trump since they ran against each other in the 2016 presidential primary. South Carolina’s senator said he’s following the lead of McCain, who said after losing the 2008 election to Barack Obama, “He’s my president now.”

“I don’t have the luxury of playing like... Donald Trump’s not president,” McCain said, saying McCain understood that.

“John McCain was about country first,” he said. “Even if it’s uncomfortable, you do it anyway.”