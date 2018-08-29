South Pointe principal, students discuss concerns at Rock Hill school

South Pointe’s High School Principal Marty Conner addressed recent parent and student concerns during an open house on Aug. 28 and said the Rock Hill, South Carolina school is moving toward student growth.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service