South Pointe principal, students discuss concerns at Rock Hill school
South Pointe’s High School Principal Marty Conner addressed recent parent and student concerns during an open house on Aug. 28 and said the Rock Hill, South Carolina school is moving toward student growth.
The Prominade at Carolina Reserve is a new shopping center across Hwy. 521 from Sun City at Carolina Lakes in Indian Land. The new center boasts a Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less, T.J. Maxx, Burlington, among other nationally recognized stores.
The Community Cafe has been serving meals in York County since 2010. The volunteer cafe offers a free meal in three different locations in York County and is raising money to buy a food truck to take their meals straight to needy neighborhoods.
Rock Hill city officials were surprised to learn the glass they are placing in recycling bins is ending up in the York County landfill. Industry leaders have said glass damages processing equipment and the aftermarket for glass has dried up.
Family members of eight properties on both sides of S.C. 557 in Lake Wylie, between Mill Creek Commons and Oakridge Road, want to combine it and rezone it for sale to allow commercial growth, but not apartments, a landowner told York County Council.
At a York County Council on Monday night, Lake Wylie neighbors turned out to testify that traffic in Lake Wylie is a life and death issue. Especially S.C. 557, were there is at least one serious wreck a week, they say.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.