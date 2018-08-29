Military medevac pilot takes on new job in Rock Hill – opening the city’s new brewery

The newest brewery in Rock Hill, SC – Dust Off Brewing Company, co-owned by Joshua Williams and David Grassi – is set to open Sept. 21. The brewery will host food trucks and will be kid and dog-friendly.
