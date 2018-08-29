Military medevac pilot takes on new job in Rock Hill – opening the city’s new brewery
The newest brewery in Rock Hill, SC – Dust Off Brewing Company, co-owned by Joshua Williams and David Grassi – is set to open Sept. 21. The brewery will host food trucks and will be kid and dog-friendly.
South Pointe’s High School Principal Marty Conner addressed recent parent and student concerns during an open house on Aug. 28 and said the Rock Hill, South Carolina school is moving toward student growth.
The Prominade at Carolina Reserve is a new shopping center across Hwy. 521 from Sun City at Carolina Lakes in Indian Land. The new center boasts a Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less, T.J. Maxx, Burlington, among other nationally recognized stores.
The Community Cafe has been serving meals in York County since 2010. The volunteer cafe offers a free meal in three different locations in York County and is raising money to buy a food truck to take their meals straight to needy neighborhoods.
Rock Hill city officials were surprised to learn the glass they are placing in recycling bins is ending up in the York County landfill. Industry leaders have said glass damages processing equipment and the aftermarket for glass has dried up.