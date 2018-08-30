Woman found walking on interstate with abducted Charlotte infant

A woman was arrested Thursday morning after she was found on Interstate 77 with an abducted infant.
The woman, 23-year-old Winifed Mirambeau, faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Police were called to a home in east Charlotte on Monday, where a woman reported her child was kidnapped. The woman had left the baby in the care of family members.
The woman’s family told police that Mirambeau, who is a girlfriend of one of the relatives, had taken the child, police said.
Officials with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office found Mirambeau and the child in a Jeep on I-77, officials said. A man was driving the Jeep, but he wasn’t involved in the abduction case, police said.
Mirambeau flagged the Jeep down and the man drove her and the child to Mooresville, police said. Once there, Mirambeau got out of the vehicle, and the man called police. Iredell County sheriff’s deputies arrived a short time later.
The child wasn’t injured and was reunited with her mother, police said.
In addition to the kidnapping charge, Mirambeau faces a felony abduction of children charge, jail records show.
