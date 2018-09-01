Chester Cyclones shut down Rock Hill Bearcats in varsity football

Lana and Steven Clayton lived at 4586 Island Forks Road on Lake Wylie. York County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Lana Clayton on Friday with murder of her husband, who died July 21 from poisoning, police said.
Carowinds announced plans Thursday for construction of a new "double launch" roller coaster, "Copperhead Strike" which will stretch more than half-a-mile. The theme park will also build a hotel and restaurant.
Former 17-year NFL veteran Ted Washington is coaching the defensive line for Indian Land High School’s football team. Hear from Washington and two of his d-linemen, Cornelius Barber and Tahj Knight, about his coaching style.
The newest brewery in Rock Hill, SC – Dust Off Brewing Company, co-owned by Joshua Williams and David Grassi – is set to open Sept. 21. The brewery will host food trucks and will be kid and dog-friendly.
South Pointe’s High School Principal Marty Conner addressed recent parent and student concerns during an open house on Aug. 28 and said the Rock Hill, South Carolina school is moving toward student growth.
The Prominade at Carolina Reserve is a new shopping center across Hwy. 521 from Sun City at Carolina Lakes in Indian Land. The new center boasts a Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less, T.J. Maxx, Burlington, among other nationally recognized stores.