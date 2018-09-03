Hough wide receiver Nolan Groulx, left, and the Huskies remain No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll this week.
Hough wide receiver Nolan Groulx, left, and the Huskies remain No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll this week. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Hough wide receiver Nolan Groulx, left, and the Huskies remain No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll this week. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Latest News

Hough Huskies hold on to No. 1 spot in Observer’s Sweet 16 football poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

September 03, 2018 03:50 PM

Hough High maintained its grip on the top spot in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll this week.

The Huskies, who won 33-0 at Concord on Friday, are allowing five points per game. They’re off this week.

Elsewhere in the poll, there’s not much movement and no new teams.

Last week, only one ranked team lost. Then-No. 13 Indian Trail Porter Ridge lost 28-12 to No. 16 Weddington. Porter Ridge fell three spots to No. 16. Weddington moved to No. 14.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Rk.Team (Cl)Rec.Prvs.
1.Hough (4A)3-01
2.Mallard Creek (4A)1-02
3.Myers Park (4A)3-03
4.Charlotte Christian (IND)2-04
5.Butler (4A)1-15
6.Charlotte Catholic (3A)2-16
7.Vance (4A)3-07
8.Indian Trail Sun Valley (3A)2-08
9.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)2-19
10.Richmond Senior (4A)2-110
11.Kings Mountain (3A)3-011
12.Lenoir Hibriten (2A)3-012
13.Marvin Ridge (3A)3-014
14.Weddington (3A)2-016
15.Maiden (2A)3-015
16.Indian Trail Porter Ridge (3A)2-116

Also receiving consideration: Alexander Central (3A, 3-0); Central Cabarrus (3A, 3-0); Gastonia Huss (3A, 3-0); East Rowan (3A, 3-0); Independence (4A, 2-0); Lancaster, SC (4A, 3-0); Mooresville (4A, 2-0); North Mecklenburg (4A, 2-0); Watauga (3A, 3-0).

Note: The Sweet 16 is a ranking of teams in the Charlotte Observer’s coverage zone in North and South Carolina. Eligible teams must be members of the N.C. High School Athletic Association, N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association and the S.C. High School League.

  Comments  