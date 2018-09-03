Hough Huskies hold on to No. 1 spot in Observer’s Sweet 16 football poll

Hough High maintained its grip on the top spot in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll this week.

The Huskies, who won 33-0 at Concord on Friday, are allowing five points per game. They’re off this week.

Last week, only one ranked team lost. Then-No. 13 Indian Trail Porter Ridge lost 28-12 to No. 16 Weddington. Porter Ridge fell three spots to No. 16. Weddington moved to No. 14.

Rk. Team (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Hough (4A) 3-0 1 2. Mallard Creek (4A) 1-0 2 3. Myers Park (4A) 3-0 3 4. Charlotte Christian (IND) 2-0 4 5. Butler (4A) 1-1 5 6. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 2-1 6 7. Vance (4A) 3-0 7 8. Indian Trail Sun Valley (3A) 2-0 8 9. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A) 2-1 9 10. Richmond Senior (4A) 2-1 10 11. Kings Mountain (3A) 3-0 11 12. Lenoir Hibriten (2A) 3-0 12 13. Marvin Ridge (3A) 3-0 14 14. Weddington (3A) 2-0 16 15. Maiden (2A) 3-0 15 16. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (3A) 2-1 16

Also receiving consideration: Alexander Central (3A, 3-0); Central Cabarrus (3A, 3-0); Gastonia Huss (3A, 3-0); East Rowan (3A, 3-0); Independence (4A, 2-0); Lancaster, SC (4A, 3-0); Mooresville (4A, 2-0); North Mecklenburg (4A, 2-0); Watauga (3A, 3-0).

Note: The Sweet 16 is a ranking of teams in the Charlotte Observer’s coverage zone in North and South Carolina. Eligible teams must be members of the N.C. High School Athletic Association, N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association and the S.C. High School League.