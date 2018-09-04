Multiple-car crash shuts down all lanes on Main Street

West Main street in Rock Hill is closed in both directions after a multiple-vehicle crash in the 700 block in front of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2889.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service