Rock Hill leaders talk about what’s next for Knowledge Park
At a joint Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation and Rock Hill City Council meeting Tuesday, Knowledge Park development groups presented nine key strategies to develop the area and new amenities including a pedestrian bridge over the railroad.
The shooting death of a police officer and the wounding of six others in Florence Wednesday reminds York Co. officers of their own tragedy. York Co. Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the shooting is “eerily similar” to what happened in York County in Jan.
Some voters in York County agree that voting is important, but are unsure about the candidates, about the issues that will impact their lives and whether they will vote at all. Some voters say they will vote on a straight political party.
Do you drive a golf cart on the street in the Lowcountry? You could be breaking some South Carolina state laws and not even know it. Take a look at this quick video and make sure you're cruising legally.
The Fort Mill school district held a public meeting at Nation Ford High School on new high school attendance lines. The South Carolina district’s third high school, Catawba Ridge High School, is set to open for the 2019-’20 school year.