A new traffic light is being installed in York Co. near the SC-NC border

Crews were working Thursday to install a new traffic light at Highway 274 and Fewell Road in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, near the state line. Pennies for Progress work widening Pole Branch Road will create a six-month detour.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service