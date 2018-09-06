A new traffic light is being installed in York Co. near the SC-NC border
Crews were working Thursday to install a new traffic light at Highway 274 and Fewell Road in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, near the state line. Pennies for Progress work widening Pole Branch Road will create a six-month detour.
Three people have been shot including one person who apparently shot himself, in York, South Carolina, near the Moss Justice Center courthouse, police said. One victim is self-inflicted and two others were hurt, police said.
Check out a handful of the best plays from high school football action in The Herald’s coverage area Aug. 31, 2018. Kelton Talford, Gabe Carroll, Marice Whitlock, Isaac Ross, Nygel Moore and Dorian Williams made the big plays.
The death of Steven Clayton has brought national attention to York County after police arrested and charged his wife Lana Clayton in his death. A crew from Inside Edition spoke with Steven Clayton's colleagues in Lake Wylie on Wednesday.
Lana Sue Clayton was charged last week with murdering her husband Steven Clayton, after she was found in an attempted suicide at their Lake Wylie home on Aug. 30, police said. Clayton confessed to killing her husband with a chemical from eye drops.
The Herald’s Bret McCormick talks about three things that jumped out to him from Aug. 31, 2018 high school football action in The Herald’s coverage area, focusing on Chester QB Zan Dunham, Lancaster QB Kemarkio Cloud and Indian Land’s big win.
Lana and Steven Clayton lived at 4586 Island Forks Road on Lake Wylie. York County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Lana Clayton on Friday with murder of her husband, who died July 21 from poisoning, police said.
Carowinds announced plans Thursday for construction of a new "double launch" roller coaster, "Copperhead Strike" which will stretch more than half-a-mile. The theme park will also build a hotel and restaurant.