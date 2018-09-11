Riverkeeper: Be ready to handle sediment ahead of Hurricane Florence

Catawba Riverkeeper Sam Perkins talks sediment control ahead of likely heavy rain from Hurricane Florence. Perkins has tips for builders and residents who may see runoff.
By
Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Latest News

Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service