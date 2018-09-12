Hurricane Florence: York, Chester, Lancaster national Guard deploy to storm duty

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.
A group of veterans and civilians stood atop bridges over I-77 Tuesday morning to remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that took place 17 years ago. As traffic whirred by, the veterans waved at honking horns.
The Upscale Weesale and For Every Season consignment sales target families with "gently used" clothing and seasonal items. For Every Season will hold its final half-off day Saturday. The Upscale Weesale opens its doors on Tuesday.
One of the shooting victims wounded by a suspect who later shot himself at a store in York, South Carolina wants to know why the suspect shot him. Qdarius Hamer, 25, was shot in the shoulder with a shotgun.
Three people have been shot including one person who apparently shot himself, in York, South Carolina, near the Moss Justice Center courthouse, police said. One victim is self-inflicted and two others were hurt, police said.
Crews were working Thursday to install a new traffic light at Highway 274 and Fewell Road in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, near the state line. Pennies for Progress work widening Pole Branch Road will create a six-month detour.
