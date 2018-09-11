Newly released audio from TSA on 9/11

A group of veterans and civilians stood atop bridges over I-77 Tuesday morning to remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that took place 17 years ago. As traffic whirred by, the veterans waved at honking horns.
The Upscale Weesale and For Every Season consignment sales target families with "gently used" clothing and seasonal items. For Every Season will hold its final half-off day Saturday. The Upscale Weesale opens its doors on Tuesday.
One of the shooting victims wounded by a suspect who later shot himself at a store in York, South Carolina wants to know why the suspect shot him. Qdarius Hamer, 25, was shot in the shoulder with a shotgun.
Three people have been shot including one person who apparently shot himself, in York, South Carolina, near the Moss Justice Center courthouse, police said. One victim is self-inflicted and two others were hurt, police said.
Crews were working Thursday to install a new traffic light at Highway 274 and Fewell Road in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, near the state line. Pennies for Progress work widening Pole Branch Road will create a six-month detour.
Check out a handful of the best plays from high school football action in The Herald’s coverage area Aug. 31, 2018. Kelton Talford, Gabe Carroll, Marice Whitlock, Isaac Ross, Nygel Moore and Dorian Williams made the big plays.
Lana Sue Clayton was charged last week with murdering her husband Steven Clayton, after she was found in an attempted suicide at their Lake Wylie home on Aug. 30, police said. Clayton confessed to killing her husband with a chemical from eye drops.
The death of Steven Clayton has brought national attention to York County after police arrested and charged his wife Lana Clayton in his death. A crew from Inside Edition spoke with Steven Clayton's colleagues in Lake Wylie on Wednesday.