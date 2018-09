As South Carolina is bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Florence, the Palmetto State was shaken by another force of nature.

An earthquake was recorded near McCormick on Thursday morning at about 6:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit near the Georgia border, registered at a magnitude of 2.6, according to the USGS. The largest earthquake in the area was a magnitude 5.1, which hit in 1916.

This was the fifth earthquake in South Carolina this year.

