Take a ride into Florence with the Air Force Reserves’ Hurricane Hunters
U.S. Air Force Major Stephen Pituch is in control of the U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's HC-130J Hercules as it turns through the eye of hurricane Florence Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.
Tim and Judy Atkinson plan to ride out Hurricane Florence on their boat with their two dogs. The Herald’s Hannah Smoot spoke with the couple at Docks Holiday Marina in North Myrtle Beach on Sept. 13, 2018, ahead of the storm’s landfall.
Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.
A group of veterans and civilians stood atop bridges over I-77 Tuesday morning to remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that took place 17 years ago. As traffic whirred by, the veterans waved at honking horns.
The Upscale Weesale and For Every Season consignment sales target families with "gently used" clothing and seasonal items. For Every Season will hold its final half-off day Saturday. The Upscale Weesale opens its doors on Tuesday.
