Waves pound Nags Head pier as Hurricane Florence nears

Waves pound ashore in Nags Head, N.C., as Hurricane Florence nears Thursday afternoon.
Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas.

Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

