Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas.
Tim and Judy Atkinson plan to ride out Hurricane Florence on their boat with their two dogs. The Herald’s Hannah Smoot spoke with the couple at Docks Holiday Marina in North Myrtle Beach on Sept. 13, 2018, ahead of the storm’s landfall.
U.S. Air Force Major Stephen Pituch is in control of the U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's HC-130J Hercules as it turns through the eye of hurricane Florence Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.
Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.
A group of veterans and civilians stood atop bridges over I-77 Tuesday morning to remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that took place 17 years ago. As traffic whirred by, the veterans waved at honking horns.