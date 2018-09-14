‘Straight out of hell.’ Videos capture drama, destruction as Hurricane Florence rages

As Hurricance Florence headed to shore, Twitter, Facebook and other social media filled with videos of raging winds, surging floodwaters and, inevitably, newscasters out in the thick of it all.

Florence, now a Category 1 storm, made landfall Friday morning at Wilmington, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.





More than 306,000 North Carolina residents and businesses, mostly in eastern counties, were without power as of 5 a.m. Friday, according to online updates from Duke Energy, the N.C. Electric Cooperatives and smaller utility companies.





New Bern, N.C., officials reported on Twitter that about 150 people were waiting to be rescued, and two Federal Emergency Management Agency teams were in the area. New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw said about 200 people have been rescued so far.







Floodwaters wash down streets in hurricane’s path

A storm surge and massive rainfall brought flooding to parts of the Carolinas late Thursday night. News stations and citizens captured footage of the waters pouring down streets and invading homes.

Weather reporters struggle against Florence’s powerful winds

Of course, local and network television news teams deployed reporters to get knocked around on camera by the raging wind and rain.





Tropical winds rage and buildings rattle

Blistering winds, with a sound one Twitter post characterized as “straight out of hell,” tore off roofs and scattered debris.