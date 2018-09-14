‘In an emergency you help people.” Sand was in high demand this week in Rock Hill

Sand normally used for landscaping and construction was in far higher demand Thursday and Friday in Rock Hill. People flocked to area landscape companies to fill sandbags in an effort to stop expected flooding from Hurricane Florence.
360 Supply on Mount Gallant Road had so many calls for sand that it ordered 20 extra tons, said owner Brandon Guffey.
Customer Alan Nietering said he wants to keep water away from his house.
“Dutchman Creek runs right behind my house,” Nietering said.
Customers who could pay for sand bought it. Anyone who needed sand in a potential emergency and couldn’t afford it was given the sand, Guffey said.
“In an emergency you help people,” Guffey said.
The store even left extra bags outside the store fence after it closed.
Volunteers from Guffey’s business, family and other businesses including HNL Fencing and Top View Tree donated money for bags and labor to fill bags for people.
Thousands of sandbags were bought at Rock Hill’s Farmer’s Exchange for filling.
The Mulch Yard on Charlotte Highway in Lake Wylie also reported receiving some interest in sand.
Delivery driver Dillon Earl said a woman called Wednesday looking for a ton of sand to put in smaller bags. Manager Wando Neal took a call Thursday afternoon from another person asking about sand.
“She asked if she could use pillow cases,” he said, “and I said she sure can.”
Comments