Strong winds caused a large limb to break from a historic tree in Rock Hill

Blustery conditions in Rock Hill due to Tropical Storm Florence caused a large limb to split from a historic tree near Glencairn Garden.
By
Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Latest News

Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service