Strong winds caused a large limb to break from a historic tree in Rock Hill

Sand that is normally used for landscaping and construction was in far higher demand Thursday and Friday in Rock Hill as people flocked to area landscape companies to fill sandbags to try and stop expected flooding from Hurricane Florence.
Chester, S.C., fire fighters, police officers and other government officials went around Loomis Street neighborhood Friday afternoon advising residents to evacuate flood-prone areas ahead of Hurricane Florence's impending arrival on Sept. 15, 2018.
Hurricane Florence was making its presence felt at the Frying Pan Tower, a Coast Guard light station turned B&B off the North Carolina coast, on September 13. Footage from the tower shows an American flag in shreds as it flies in the high winds.
Tim and Judy Atkinson plan to ride out Hurricane Florence on their boat with their two dogs. The Herald’s Hannah Smoot spoke with the couple at Docks Holiday Marina in North Myrtle Beach on Sept. 13, 2018, ahead of the storm’s landfall.
Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas.
U.S. Air Force Major Stephen Pituch is in control of the U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's HC-130J Hercules as it turns through the eye of hurricane Florence Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.