Rock Hill Mayor sends video message with city websites, tells residents to pray during Florence

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys released a video message to residents Friday with city website information and phone numbers for power outages and other information during Tropical Storm Florence.
Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas.

